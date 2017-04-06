Crow Wing County Auction Raises 405K

A spring timber auction by the Crow Wing County Land Services Department raised $405,000 after selling 15 timber tracts to be harvested by area loggers.

Revenue from the county’s timber auction covers forest management and related land management costs.

“Crow Wing County manages 105,000 acres of land of which 72,500 acres is productive forest land,” stated Chris Pence, Environmental Services Division Manager. “Timber harvested in Crow Wing County is utilized in regional mills that produce various wood products such as paper, lumber, pallets and wood shims. In addition, woodchips from timber harvests are used for biomass fuel to produce energy.”

The appraised value of the 15 timber tracts was $261,000 with an average sale price of 143% of the appraised value.