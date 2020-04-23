Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Asks Diabetic Residents to Take Extra Precautions Amid COVID Crisis

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 23 2020

Crow Wing County officials have sent out a public service announcement to remind diabetic residents to take extra care protecting themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are steps to stay healthy, prevent the spread of COVID‐19, and prepare for potentially becoming sick:

  • Drink lots of fluids.
  • Check your blood sugars extra times throughout the day, generally every two to three hours or more frequently if you are using a continuous glucose monitor.
  • If your blood sugar is greater than 240mg/dl more than two times in a row, check for ketones to check for diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially fatal condition. Call your health care professional immediately if you have medium or large ketone levels.
  • Some continuous glucose monitors are sensitive to acetaminophen (Tylenol). Check with finger sticks to be sure your readings are correct.
  • Wash your hands and clean your injection, infusion, and finger‐stick sites with soap and water or rubbing alcohol.

To learn how to create a healthier lifestyle to prevent diabetes, residents can participate in the Lifestyle Change Program. The prevention programs consist of groups that will meet with a trained lifestyle coach once a week for 16 weeks followed by eight monthly sessions. The program will help participants set personal goals to lose weight, eat healthier and increase physical activity. Upcoming class dates are Wednesday May 13th, between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and  Thursday May 14th, between 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 a.m. Those interested can sign up at crowwingenergized.org.

Crow Wing County’s Department of Community Services is dedicated to providing excellent customer service to promote and protect the health and well‐being of all Crow Wing County residents. Nutritional services through the WIC program have added flexibility and can provide additional support to  those who are eligible. To learn more and to find out if you qualify for WIC services, call 218-824‐1098 or visit the Crow Wing County website.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

