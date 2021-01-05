The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is asking the public for feedback on their proposed 2021 aquatic invasive species prevention plan.
The county received nearly $441,000 from the state legislature to assist the prevention of AIS in county lakes and rivers. The county is open to any feedback and hopes to have a repeat of 2020, where there were no lakes newly infested with zebra mussels in the county.
Crow Wing County Asking for Feedback on Proposed AIS Prevention Plan
You can find the prevention plan on the Crow Wing County website. Comments will be accepted until February 1.
By — Lakeland News
