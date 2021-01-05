Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Asking for Feedback on Proposed AIS Prevention Plan

Lakeland News — Jan. 4 2021

The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is asking the public for feedback on their proposed 2021 aquatic invasive species prevention plan.

The county received nearly $441,000 from the state legislature to assist the prevention of AIS in county lakes and rivers. The county is open to any feedback and hopes to have a repeat of 2020, where there were no lakes newly infested with zebra mussels in the county.

You can find the prevention plan on the Crow Wing County website. Comments will be accepted until February 1.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Public Advised to Follow Safety Measures for New Year’s Celebrations

Crow Wing County Board Sets 2021 Budget and Levy

66 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths Reported Wednesday

COVID-19 Vaccine Priority in Crow Wing County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.