Crow Wing County Approves Liquor License and Property Tax Relief

Nathan Green — Apr. 4 2020

Crow Wing County Commissioners approved a COVID-19 proposal to provide liquor license relief and property tax relief at an emergency county board meeting this morning.

The goal of the liquor license relief is to provide some relief for businesses hurt financially due to the Governor’s executive order requiring all bars and restaurants to close to customers and prohibiting on-site consumption of food and alcohol. The relief will provide a four-month reduction in the renewal license fee to recognize potential loss of revenue for the remaining current license period, which runs through June 30th.

The board also voted to approve a proposed property tax hardship penalty waiver process due to COVID-19 for the 2020 tax year. Qualifying residents and business owners that were forced to close will have late fee penalties waived for properties until July 15th, 2020. This would effectively extend the deadline for their first-half property taxes, which would otherwise be due on May 15th.

