Crow Wing County Approves Funding Request for Overnight Shelter in Brainerd

Bridges of Hope’s overnight shelter in Brainerd will be receiving some extra funding after Crow Wing County Board members approved the group’s request at this week’s meeting.

Crow Wing County Community Services Programs Manager Tami Lueck presented the agenda item and noted that the county has roughly 50 spare beds dedicated to mental health. She requested that the shelter uses 20 of those beds for people with disabilities who are experiencing homelessness.

“We need to ask for this to be through January 1st, 2025 through June 30th of 2025 for up to $181,014.91. And this is because we’re working with the state fiscal year,” said Lueck at the meeting. “So when I come back in May, I hope to bring a full fiscal year because we’ll go with the state’s fiscal year at that time, which would be July 1st through June 30th.”

The Bridge on 7th overnight shelter is open everyday during the winter months from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.