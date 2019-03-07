Crow Wing County Announces Photo Contest Winners
Crow Wing County has announced the six winners of the county website photo contest.
The overall winner of the contest is Deanne Trotter of Breezy Point.
Winners in each of the 5 categories are:
• Landmarks-Mark Persons, Brainerd
• Landscapes and Cityscapes-Erin Heemstra, Brainerd
• Nature and Animals-Shaylee Sherwood, Pine River
• Parks-Becky Clarkin, Merrifield
• People and Activities-Shannon Booth, Pine River
Almost 200 photos were submitted during the month-long contest. The goal of the contest was to capture the best of what the area has to offer from residents and visitors who are out enjoying Crow Wing County.
Winners will have their photographs featured on Crow Wing County’s updated website in 2019. Photos were judged and voted on by the Crow Wing County Website Redesign committee.
The overall winner receives a $200 gift card. Winners in each of the 5 categories
receive a $100 gift card. All photographs submitted may be used in various Crow Wing
County publications and on social media. To view all of the winning photos go to:
www.facebook.com/crowwingcounty.
Overall contest winner, photo by Deanne Trotter, Breezy Point
