Crow Wing County Announces 5-Year Highway Improvement Plan

A new five-year multi-million dollar highway improvement plan has been announced by Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Highway Department has scheduled over $15 million worth of highway and county road improvements for 2022. Along with the 35 miles of resurfaced paving, there will be 42 miles of seal coat, which is chipping the road and then laying hot oil down to seal water out and prevent cracks from forming.

But the improvement plan includes more than just fresh paving. All of these plans for improvement are for this year only, but the full plan is a five-year project. The total cost of around $73 million will cover approximately 150 miles of newly surfaced and renovated roads.

Come spring and into the summer, expect some detours around the designated roads. The ultimate goal is to have the project done before school starts next year.

All information regarding the Improvement Plan can be found on the Crow Wing County website.

