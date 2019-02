Workshops on land use permit regulations and requirements are coming to Crow County and the City of Crosslake next month. The workshops are intended for contractors working around the lakes in the Crow County area.

Some topics that will be discussed during the land use workshops include proposed ordinance changes, shoreland review, Brock White presentation and stormwater management.

Jacob Frie, the Environmental Services Supervisor said he believes “people want to do the right thing when it comes to their property.” He stated that the workshops being offered “is an opportunity to learn and understand rules and regulations for developing and improving property within Crow Wing County and Crosslake.

Workshops will be held at the Land Services building on Wednesday, March 6 from 8 a.m. to noon in Meeting Room 2 and at Crosslake City Hall on Wednesday, March 27 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The land use workshops will be open to the public.