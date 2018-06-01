Lakeland PBS
Crow Wing County AIS Decontamination Stations Open For Season

Sarah Winkelmann
Jun. 1 2018
There are four decontamination stations located throughout the Brainerd Lakes area that are fully staffed Friday through Sunday with on call hours Monday through Thursday. The decontamination stations are available to boaters free of charge at the designated locations throughout the county.

Under DNR guidelines boaters need to decontaminate their boat when it has been in the water for over 24 hours, it is being transported to a new body of water within 24 hours or if undrainable or unverifired water is present.

If you are required to decontaminate your boat, an AIS inspector will use high pressured hot water to kill the aquatic invasive species from boats, motors and trailers. The AIS inspectors are trained by the DNR to properly and safely remove and kill aquatic invasive species.

For a full list of locations, time and dates click here. Hear from Jake Frie, the Crow Wing County Environmental Services Supervisor about why the county continues to provide this service.

