Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crow Wing County 4-H Hosts Party With A Purpose

Rachel Johnson
Jul. 17 2018
Leave a Comment

Sprout Grower and Maker’s Marketplace building was busy Tuesday night as the Crow Wing County 4-H Club hosted a Party With a Purpose. The Parties are funded through a grant awarded to the Region Five Development Commission by ArtPlace America’s National Creative Placemaking Fund.

“It’s something that we applied for and we were lucky enough to get a spot in this,” said Sarah Ukkelberg, 4-H Program Coordinator for Crow Wing County. “They’ve provided the food and we have some Native American entertainment coming which is actually some Native American 4-H members and some volunteers. They are going to provide some entertainment.”

The Parties With a Purpose are awarded by Sprout through an application process.

“So, Sprout is a non-profit organization. We’re located at our facility in Little Falls but we really have a regional focus, trying to use food as a cultivator of community and conversation, and tonight we get to see that with the Crow Wing County 4-H group coming here to share appetizers and talk about their organization and raise a little bit of money for them to continue their youth programming,” Natalie Keane, Facility Utilization Director at Sprout, explained.

This was the first Party With a Purpose where the food was handmade in Sprout’s kitchen by the group the party benefited, 4-H members and their family.

“We’re just helping out just cook for the Sprout event. We’re the very first group to do this,” added Ali Schroer, Crow Wing County 4-H member. “We are very honored to do it. We’re just cooking, helping with the regular meal, appetizers, dips, everything.”

Tonight’s Party highlighted Native American culture through appetizers that were served as well as live performances by 4-H members from the White Earth Nation.

“It will be a really fun event for our 4-Hers and everyone else to get a taste of some Native American culture while enjoying some Native American appetizers and just having a nice night to enjoy and learn a little bit about another culture all while supporting 4-H,” explained Ukkelberg.

While the event was successful in supporting the 4-H monetarily, it also brought people together for a night experiencing a culture that might be different than their own.

“This event has been really surprising because we haven’t made these recipes before and I haven’t worked with this group before, and I’ve been so impressed by the enthusiasm by these young people, young women who are getting in the kitchen and right to work, and I can’t wait to taste what they create,” said Keane.

Tickets to the event were $10 and included appetizers, wine and beverages, and entertainment.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Police Asking For Assistance in Finding Cemetery Thieves

Little Falls Man In Hospital After Getting Run Over By Car

Little Falls Gymnastics Facility Damaged By Storm

Sprout Foods Raising Funds To Bring The Grocery Store To You

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Anna Atkinson said

Thank you Josh, very Much for coming to Cass Lake and recording our Summer Fest... Read More

Dianna Jenkins said

Thank you for keeping Minnesotan's interested and up to date regading the August... Read More

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Wild Host Second Annual Fishing Tournament

The Minnesota Wild Hockey are used to being on frozen water, but this week they were on Mille Lacs Lake as part of a fishing tournament. Fans
Posted on Jul. 17 2018

Latest Stories

Minnesota Wild Host Second Annual Fishing Tournament

Posted on Jul. 17 2018

Cost of Brainerd School Lunches Increase By a Nickel

Posted on Jul. 17 2018

Coleraine Woman Charged After 29.7 Grams of Meth Found In Home

Posted on Jul. 17 2018

Freshwater Breaks Ground On New Special Education Facility

Posted on Jul. 17 2018

Northern Heat 11U Baseball Takes Win Over Baxter

Posted on Jul. 17 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.