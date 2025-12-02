Crow Wing Co. Xmas Light Recycling Program Raising Funds for Charity

The Crow Wing County Land Services Department has teamed up with the Sunrise Sertoma Club Of Brainerd & Crow Wing Recycling for the ‘Bites For Lights’ Christmas Light Recycling Program.

The Cooper found in old extension cords and Christmas lights will be recycled through Crow Wing Recycling in an effort to those material out of the landfill.

Proceeds from the recycled materials will be donated to local charities.

Over 80,000 pounds of Christmas lights have been collected since the program’s inception.

As a result, over $22,000 have been donated to local food shelves.

The program aligns with Sertoma’s mission to serve its communities and improve the lives of those who need help.

“Our club is focusing right now a lot on food and youth,” Sunrise Sertoma Club Of Brainerd Member Kevin Wernberg said. “There’s a lot of need right now. Food shelves are begging for assistance. People are in more need than ever. A lot of things are thrown away that shouldn’t be thrown away that could be recycled. In our 15th year, we’re still collecting between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds of lights every year.”

There are 18 drop off locations for Bites For Lights including the Crow Wing County Landfill, Baxter Northland Arboretum, and Ace Hardware store in Crosby.