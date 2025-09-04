Crow Wing Co. Working with Local Businesses for National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month, and Crow Wing County is working with local organizations to make sure residents are ready for whatever weather or other disasters come their way.

The county’s public health department is working with libraries in Brainerd, Crosslake, and Crosby, as well as Ace Hardware stores in Brainerd, Nisswa, and Crosby, to build checklists that shoppers can request featuring recommended items for an emergency kit. Those recommended items are also marked with a neon green label in those stores.

“Our real goal with this is to help our public and our residents feel empowered, not overwhelmed if something happens, when something happens,” said Jacklin Steege, Crow Wing County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator. “And so we are focusing on helping them build emergency preparedness kits and just using that as a simple, effective way to to work towards that.”

Crow Wing County Public Health will host a table/booth at area libraries to speak to the public about emergency preparedness plans. From 9 to 11 a.m. each day, they will be at: