Crow Wing Co. Trying to Reassure Residents on Election Integrity

It’s an election year, and Crow Wing County is currently stressing that they want to remain neutral when discussing and debating county politics.

Some Crow Wing County residents are convinced that the county’s elections are fraudulent, based off of alleged findings through public records such as missing votes and out-of-date polling machine software. But at a recent county board meeting, officials attempted to reassure residents that these allegations are not true and that they are not playing favorites.

“My goal here, always, has been to encourage political activity,” said Tim Houle, Crow Wing County Administrator. “I love that political activity occurs on this campus. This is the public square that our founders envisioned vigorous public debate. And so I love that we have that, and so our reputation for neutrality as an organization is something I zealously guard.”

The filing period for candidates looking to run for any position closed last Tuesday. The general election will be held on November 8.

