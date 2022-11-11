Crow Wing Co. Sheriff’s Office Warning Public About Scam Calls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After receiving multiple reports, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public about scam calls where residents say they were asked for money to dispute a warrant.

The scammers are calling residents and stating that they might have violated county law by skipping court dates or not paying county fines. The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that if a call like this comes in and you have any suspicions about it at all, you’re asked to hang up immediately and call their office.

“What happens is … the scammer will impersonate a peace officer, use [an] actual name, actual phone number of our office,” said Crow Wing County Chief Deputy Adam Kronstedt at a recent Crow Wing County Board meeting. “This has happened a couple of times over the course of the last several years, specifically ‘I’m so and so with Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, you are – you have a warrant for your arrest, you can take care of this warrant by purchasing whatever gift cards and sending them to this address.”

“We, the sheriff’s office and pretty much every other law enforcement agency are not going to ask people for funds,” emphasized Kronstedt.

Residents are asked to report any scam call incidents to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 218-829-4749.

