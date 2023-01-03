Crow Wing Co. Seeks Options on Housing Juveniles Accused of Serious Crimes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County is seeking options on how it will house juveniles accused of serious crimes. All detention facilities within the state are just about full and can’t spare much more room. Members of law enforcement, the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office, and Crow Wing County Family Services showed concern and presented ideas at a county board meeting last month on what should be done to help solve the problem.

Currently, Crow Wing County does not have a contract with any of the eight facilities in the state, which makes it difficult for law enforcement to place juvenile offenders in some form of proper care. East Central Regional Juvenile Center in Anoka County is willing to contract with Crow Wing County for one bed which would help them out for the time being.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today