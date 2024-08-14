Crow Wing Co. Seeing Progress on Crosslake Roundabout Project

The Crow Wing County Highway Department is seeing progress on the highway construction project for the intersection between County Roads 3 and 66 in Crosslake.

Concrete flatwork on the sidewalks, medians, truck apron, and pedestrian ramps wrapped up last week, as did gravel shaping, the installation of a guardrail, and the completion of the underground street light wires and foundations.

Although businesses in the area have had to adjust to the construction, Crow Wing County Engineer Tim Bray says the Highway Department has been working to fix any potential issues.

“We’ve really not received a lot of complaints, just concerns, and we’ve been really doing our best to be reactive to that. And I think we’re really doing the best we can,” explained Bray. “I see this parking lot is full now with customers for these businesses who are probably the most impacted right now. And that’s great to see.”

The project is in phase one, with pavement markings, asphalt paving, and signage among the remaining tasks left. Phase two for the roundabout is currently expected to begin on September 2nd.

More on the county’s current construction projects can be found on its website.