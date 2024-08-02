Crow Wing Co. Receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

The Crow Wing County Finance Department has received awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

To receive the honor, the nominated body has to satisfy outlined guidelines for effective presentation to see how well a budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications device.

The county sees the award as a reflection of its relationship with the community.

Crow Wing County has received the award each of the last 10 years and is one of only five counties in Minnesota to do so this year.