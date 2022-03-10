Crow Wing Co. Property Owner Seeking Legal Help to Remove Restrictions on Land

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

One property owner in Crow Wing County is seeking legal counsel after being restricted from the property for years.

At Tuesday’s Crow Wing County Board meeting, resident John Middleton, who owns hunting land, stood in front of the council to request further action to be taken in order to un-restrict him from using his property. In 2019, he started a petition to get access to his land and is now obtaining legal counsel as it has been almost three years, but he says he’s been restricted from his property for much longer than that.

“My concern is this – basically, we’ve been without access to our property for about seven years now. And I’m not getting any younger, and I used to enjoy duck hunting and deer hunting out there, and that’s what we have it for. That’s what we call it, Nelson Lake Preserve,” said Middleton. “I’m just here to implore the committee to help us reach a conclusion on this thing, so we can get access to the property, which is currently being used as a dump.”

Middleton was scheduled to meet with legal figures to speak on the matter Tuesday, but that was rescheduled to sometime in May.

