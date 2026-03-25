Crow Wing Co. Planning Commission Approves Variance Request for Crow Wing Lake Property

Crow Wing County Planning Commission members approved a request for variance at 5043 Crow Wing Lake Road during a public meeting last week.

The variance allows the property owners to build a 3,304-square-foot house on a lake lot within Fort Ripley Township, with the condition that they receive permits from the Land Services department.

Many residents of the township attended the meeting with the hopes that commission members would not approve the project.

“In conclusion, my opposition of this variance boils down to not so much just a debate as far as, there’s a 48-foot setback for the screen and porch versus it at least should be 75 feet,” said Fort Ripley Township resident Rick Pederson. “It’s more of a question of, how do we really respect the air, the water, the land we currently occupy? And just what sort of future are we supposed to be leaving for our future generations?”

The next Planning Commission meeting will take place on Apr. 16.