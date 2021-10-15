Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Co. Officials Meet with Brainerd League of Women Voters

Lakeland News — Oct. 14 2021

COVID-19 concerns and future elections: these were just two topics brought up during a meeting between Crow Wing County officials and the League of Women Voters of the Brainerd Lakes Area.

County Commissioner Steve Barrows, Administrator Tim Houle, and two other board members were on hand. Topics of discussion included zoning and planning, as well as a look ahead to the next election.

If any group would like to talk with county commissioners, they can do so by calling 218-824-1067.

By — Lakeland News

