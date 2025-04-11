Crow Wing Co. Holding Voting Accuracy Tests Ahead of SD6 Primary Election

The April 15th primary election for state Senate District 6 is less than a week away, and to ensure that the election process will run smoothly, an accuracy test was held Thursday at the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse.

Election judges from various precincts in the district gathered to test out ballot counters, as well as to report data back to the state to ensure a safe and streamlined voting process. The test was run not only to ensure the machines worked correctly, but also to give the public as much transparency as possible.

“We want full transparency, and we have a mission in the state of Minnesota to provide free, fair, accurate, and secure elections,” said Jory Danielson, Crow Wing County Administrative Services Director. “And this is just part of that process that allows the public to come and view what’s going on and to better understand how the election process works.”

The accuracy tests are open to the public. More tests are being run Friday, April 11th at the Historic Courthouse at 9 and 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Accuracy tests will also be held ahead of the April 29th general election.