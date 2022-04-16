Crow Wing Co. Highway Improvement Project to Begin This Spring
A few weeks ago, the Crow Wing County Highway Department adopted a new five-year highway improvement plan and presented it to the county board. At this week’s board meeting, it was presented for official approval.
The Crow Wing County Highway Board has approved over $15 million worth of highway and county road improvements for 2022. The plan will last for five years in total, costing approximately $73 million in order to repave 150 miles of road to a seven-ton limit. The project will begin this spring with 42 miles of resurfacing scheduled.
All information regarding future road detours, closings, and delays can be found on the Crow Wing County website.
