Crow Wing Co. Highway Improvement Project to Begin This Spring

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A few weeks ago, the Crow Wing County Highway Department adopted a new five-year highway improvement plan and presented it to the county board. At this week’s board meeting, it was presented for official approval.

The Crow Wing County Highway Board has approved over $15 million worth of highway and county road improvements for 2022. The plan will last for five years in total, costing approximately $73 million in order to repave 150 miles of road to a seven-ton limit. The project will begin this spring with 42 miles of resurfacing scheduled.

All information regarding future road detours, closings, and delays can be found on the Crow Wing County website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today