Mar 20, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Crow Wing Co. Highway Department Managing Roads as Spring and Winter Collide

The Crow Wing County Highway Department is hard at work managing its roadways during the changeover from winter to spring.

March is annually an unpredictable time for county roads, with moisture seeping into the pavement cracks during rain showers before freezing over on chilly days, creating potholes in the process. The Highway Department is asking to the public to be aware of crews working to seal cracks and patch potholes during this time.

The temperature in Brainerd is currently expected to sit in the 30s and 40s this week, with potential snowfall coming on Sunday.

