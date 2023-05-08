Crow Wing Co. Highlights Need for Foster Families and Parents

Click to print (Opens in new window)

May is Foster Care Month, and according to Crow Wing County Community Services, there were 67 licensed foster families with 110 children and teens in foster care in the county. They’re seeking foster and adoptive parents to open their hearts and homes to children in need of a safe environment in which to grow and thrive.

The county says that having licensed foster homes provides a safe, stable living environment for babies to teens while their parents work towards reunification.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent in Crow Wing County or would like to discuss the possibility further, you can call 218-824-1154 and speak with Nikki Alich, Crow Wing County Child Foster Care Licensing Social Worker.

