Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Co. Gives Briefing on MN Legislature’s Failure to Pass Vital Spending Bills

Hanky HazeltonJun. 9 2022

The $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill signed late last year would provide billions for Minnesota to use for highways, bridges, and transit. But the state match needed to unlock these federal funds was part of a major spending bill that, along with other bills, didn’t make it to the finish line in the last Minnesota Legislative session.

One bill would have helped Crow Wing County, which was set to receive approximately a $300,000 increase to administer state programs. That bill did not pass, leading commissioners to hold a press conference on what would help to move things forward.

Due to the failure of passing the bill, the county received a letter from Medi-Van stating that they can no longer transport nursing home and medical assistant recipients. Minnesota also has a tradition of state-mandated, county-administered programming that requires counties to deliver essential services on the state’s behalf.

This not only impacts the public, it also harms individuals who need the state to fix specific problems. One example involves someone who has a septic system that’s failing and is located on property that doesn’t belong to them. There was a provision in the Environment and Natural Resources bill to allow the DNR to sell this person the property for their drain field, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife is mandating cancelling the lease where it is located, a casualty of the bill not passing.

Crow Wing County commissioners are asking Gov. Walz to urge state leaders to continue bi-partisan negotiations and enact those agreements into law in a special session.

As counties continue to grapple with new mandates, cost shifts, and increase service costs, county program aid stands as the most important general-purpose aid in managing these costs and providing property tax relief.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Crow Wing Co. Trying to Reassure Residents on Election Integrity

Crow Wing County Discusses Updates to Text Alert System

Crow Wing County Declares Local Emergency Due to Storm Damage

Thousands Without Power in Crow Wing County After Damaging Storm

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.