Crow Wing Co. Gathering Feedback on 1st Ever Long-Range Transportation Plan

The Crow Wing County Highway Department has launched its first ever long-range transportation plan.

A press release says the comprehensive plan will help identify and prioritize long-term improvements, which will let the county make informed decisions on future planning for the next 10–20 years.

The long-range transportation plan’s goals include maintaining and upgrading roads, bridges, and trails, protecting natural resources and promoting sustainability, and enhancing connectivity between communities. The first step of the plan has been collecting feedback from county residents regarding the transportation system.

“We travel the roads all the time in Crow Wing County as workers, just taking a look at the system from that perspective, engineering and maintenance folks,” said Crow Wing County Engineer Tim Bray. “But, there’s another perspective that we really need and that’s from the users of it. The mothers, the fathers, the bus drivers, people going to and from work or those that are going to vacation here.”

Crow Wing County will continue gathering feedback from residents through the end of June before analyzing the data in July and early August. A public meeting will be held later this summer to address common talking points.