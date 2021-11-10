Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Co. Commissioner Koering Home After COVID-19 Hospitalization

Lakeland News — Nov. 9 2021

Paul Koering

Crow Wing County Commissioner Paul Koering is now back home after recently being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The 56-year-old Koering, who also served in the Minnesota State Senate from 2002 until 2011, said on Facebook that he was hospitalized with the disease for six days but returned home to continue his recovery on Monday. He said he is still extremely tired and that he thinks it will take him some time to recover.

Koering thanked all the healthcare professionals at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby and everyone who has sent him prayers and well wishes.

By — Lakeland News

