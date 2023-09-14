Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Co. Board Votes to Not Allow Cannabis Use in Public Places

Lakeland News — Sep. 14 2023

Crow Wing County commissioners this week voted to not allow the use of cannabis or cannabis-related products in public places in the county.

It would be a petty misdemeanor for violating the ordinance with a fine of up to $300. The board approved the draft ordinance on Tuesday following a public hearing where no one from the public spoke.

The ordinance would not apply to the cities of Baxter or Brainerd, because they have their own ordinances regulating cannabis use in public spaces. Other cities or townships in Crow Wing County would also have the ability to craft their own ordinances, which would take precedence over the county’s ordinance.

“What I would liken this to is, walking down the street with a six-pack of beer is generally not considered to be socially acceptable, and so we’re basically saying that walking down the street with a different intoxicating substance is also not socially acceptable,” said county administrator Tim Houle. “It would not regulate the use of cannabis in anybody’s homes, it would not regulate the use of cannabis in anybody’s private spaces, just in public.”

The Crow Wing County Board approved the ordinance unanimously.

