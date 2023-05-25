Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Co. Board Approves Construction of Crosslake Roundabout

Lakeland News — May. 25 2023

The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners listened to Crosslake community members on Tuesday regarding the proposed roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 3 and 66.

The Crosslake City Council voted 4-1 to support the building of a roundabout on May 8th despite pushback from community members regarding both safety and the look of the town. Crosslake mayor David Nevin asked for Crow Wing County to delay the vote until next month.

Some residents proposed stoplights or an all-way stop, while others asked for the plan to be scrapped altogether. County officials say the proposed roundabout is the best and safest option.

“It’s an existing problem with vehicle and pedestrian traffic in town and mobility, and this really … does a good job of creating the facilities needed to improve those,” said county engineer Timothy Bray.

At the meeting, one statement against the roundabout included pointed remarks towards the county board.

“I believe upwards of $800,000 has been spent just to study our intersection,” said Crosslake business owner Sonia Slack. “If you force this roundabout on us against what your constituents have plainly told you they want, everyone will have proof of what we already suspect, that the community meeting was just a ruse.”

The Crow Wing County Board voted unanimously to approve the construction of the roundabout, which expected to begin spring or early summer of next year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

