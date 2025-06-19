It’s been a messy June so far in north central Minnesota with numerous storms passing through, including a tornado hitting the outskirts of Crow Wing County this past Monday. But the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is also warning that these storms have led to scam artists and identity thieves resurfacing as well.

Scammers are looking to take advantage of those picking up debris and working on repairs, involving themselves in anything tree cleanup to roof repair. With legitimate home repair contractors being out of the area since the storm on June 16th, Crow Wing County is urging residents to watch for and report any suspicious activity.

“I would recommend if somebody comes to you and they want to do—take down trees or what have you help clean up in the storm, I would ask to see their LLC or their number, or their state’s license that they should have with them,” said Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang. “Otherwise, if they don’t have that or they said they left it at home or what have you, that’s most likely not legit. I would steer clear from those folks.”

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.