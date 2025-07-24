Crow Wing Co. Attorney Don Ryan Retiring After More Than 30 Years in Role

Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan has announced his retirement.

Ryan, who has served in that role for more than 30 years, told the Crow Wing County Board on Tuesday that he plans to retire on September 12th.

The Board of Commissioners voted to accept Ryan’s resignation and will post the job while also looking for internal candidates to fill the rest of his term, which runs until January 2027. In the November 2026 election, voters would get to decide the next county attorney, whose term would begin in 2027.

Ryan was first elected as Crow Wing County Attorney in 1994.