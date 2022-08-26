Crow Wing Co. Adult Protection Raising Funds to Help Support Vulnerable Adults

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

An adult protection multidisciplinary team comprised of local professionals with backgrounds in social work, guardianship, veteran services, and mental health is working with Crow Wing County to support vulnerable adults in the community.

Crow Wing County Adult Protection is selling donation cards at Cub Foods in Brainerd and Schaefer’s Foods in Nisswa to go towards the multidisciplinary team fundraising efforts. Those funds will be used for educational pieces within the community, supporting vulnerable adults as they deal with crises in their lives, and to bring awareness to those needing services.

According to Minnesota statues, there are two ways that someone is considered a vulnerable adult. One is that they receive licensed services in their home or community or have the inability to provide for their basic provisions. These provisions include things like food, shelter, medication, and an inability to protect themselves from maltreatment.

The Adult Protection multidisciplinary team will start an investigation when they can determine a person is unable to protect themselves from maltreatment and they need assistance on how to get out of a certain situation. Oftentimes, vulnerable adults are not able to speak up for themselves, can be put in a situation they don’t have control of, or might not be able to make their own choices.

Adult Protection Services say they want to help out. Nikki Aamodt, a social worker with Crow Wing County Adult Protection Services, says it’s a community effort, and it takes a lot of community members coming together to help.

More information on Crow Wing County Adult Protection can be found on their website. To report vulnerable adult abuse and neglect, you can call the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center (MAARC) at 1-844-880-1574.

