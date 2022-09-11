Crow Wing Co. Administrator Discusses Early & Absentee Voting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the general election right around the corner, Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle sat down with Lakeland News to discuss absentee and early voting in the state, as well as to assure voters of the integrity and reliability of the system.

The last day of early voting is Monday, November 7th, with the general election taking place on November 8th.

