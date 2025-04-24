Crow Wing Co. Accepting Absentee Ballots for Senate District 6 Special Election

The Crow Wing County Courthouse began accepting absentee ballots on Wednesday for next week’s state Senate District 6 special election.

Absentee ballots were mailed out to those who requested them earlier this week. Any ballots mailed must be received by Election Day, April 29th, to be counted.

Crow Wing County Administrative Services Director Jory Danielson warns that there is not much time left to submit absentee ballots.

“One thing that we’re reminding voters is, it is a very short time frame with absentee voting starting on Wednesday the 23rd, that there are really only five days of absentee voting available,” emphasized Danielson. “And we’re really encouraging people to come in to the County Courthouse to turn those ballots in, to make sure they get counted.”

The Crow Wing County Courthouse will also be open for extended hours on Saturday, April 26th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Monday, April 28th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents to drop off absentee ballots or vote early in-person.

Absentee ballots made up approximately 20% of the total ballots in last week’s primary election.