Crow Wing Co. 2022 Redistricting Could Have All Commissioners Up for Re-election

Nick UrsiniJul. 26 2021

2020 Census data could result in redistricting in Crow Wing County in 2022. While data is not expected to be released until September, the county is preparing for every scenario, including one that could have all county commissioners up for re-election.

The seats occupied by Commissioner Chair Steve Barrows, Bill Brekken and Rosemary Franzen are already set to be on the 2022 ballot. Commissioners Paul Koering and Doug Houge are not scheduled for re-election until 2024.

Both County Administrator Tim Houle and Administrative Services Director Deborah Erickson said there has been a steady increase in population growth in Crow Wing County since the last census in 2010.

By — Nick Ursini

