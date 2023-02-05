Crossroads Youth Center in Grand Rapids Celebrates Relocation Anniversary

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Teens face a lot of challenges in their everyday life as they’re learning to navigate life’s complex ups and downs, and that’s why it’s important for teenagers to have a space where they can express themselves and socialize with their peers. That’s where Itasca Youth for Christ’s Crossroads Youth Center program in Grand Rapids is hoping to step in.

“They come in, and they can sit at this counter, and talk about their day, talk about life, good things, things they’re struggling with,” explained Itasca Youth for Christ executive director Heather Schjenken. “Whatever it is, this is a place that they can do that in a comfortable way.”

The youth center offers a variety of free activities for teens, ranging from pool tables to ping pong, as well as offering weekly events such as open mic nights or trivia nights.

Right now, Crossroads is celebrating their first anniversary since the move to their current location and their complete program revamp. In the course of their operation year, Crossroads claims to have grown exponentially.

“When we first opened to where we are now, our Friday nights are averaging about 50 to 70 kids,” said Crossroads Youth Center Supervisor Lisa Nissen. “We’re really being able to build relationships, and that has definitely increased over the year, too.”

The youth center is 100% community funded, with local businesses sponsoring the center, such as the local Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union branch.

“We were able to donate $15,000 and bring in some new furniture and new games for kids,” explained Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union Senior Manager Ann Koetz. “So any one of them could walk into the door at any time and feel invited.”

Allowing teenagers the space to hang out and express themselves it gives them the opportunity to develop as young adults, and to better understand who they really are. Crossroads hope it can continue to be that space for teens in the Grand Rapids area.

“I think having a youth center in a community is like a dream come true,” said Schjenken.

Crossroads Youth Center will be holding a stand up comedy fundraising event which will be open to the public on Thursday, April 13th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today