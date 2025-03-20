Crosslake’s 51st St. Patrick’s Day Parade Draws Big Crowd Despite the Weather

People gathered in central Minnesota this past weekend for the 51st annual Crosslake St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celebration.

Organized through the Crosslake Chamber of Commerce with help from numerous organizations throughout the region, the parade took on the theme of “the Magic of Change.” The parade went through the new roundabout in town, and new sidewalks and trails helped provide a safer distance between the floats and the pedestrians watching them go by.

The parade routinely attracts over thousands of St. Patrick’s Day enthusiasts. While the frigid weather affected the typical turnout, the streets were still filled big crowds wearing green, with some attendees traveling from as far away as Spain.