Crosslake Woman Sentenced to 39 Years in Child Abuse, Medicaid Fraud Case

A 35-year-old Crosslake woman has been sentenced to 39 years in prison for her role in a child abuse and Medicaid fraud case.

Jorden Borders was sentenced in Crow Wing County Court today, and her parental rights to the three children have been terminated.

In June, Borders was found guilty of three counts of child torture, three counts of stalkings, four counts of theft by false representation, and one count of attempted murder. She was also found to have several aggravating factors, including that she abused her position of trust, that one child was particularly vulnerable, and that Borders acted with particular cruelty.

As was proven at trial in Crow Wing County Court, Borders physically, verbally, and emotionally abused her three minor children for more than five years. Borders’ acts included, but were not limited to, engaging in medical child abuse by performing specific acts against her children that led to them presenting with false medical conditions to their medical providers.

One act included Borders forcibly withdrawing blood from her child, who was nine years old at the time, prior to his doctor’s visits. Borders then presented the child at doctor’s visits and hospitals, where he was observed as having dangerously low hemoglobin levels.

Borders also self-diagnosed her children with other diseases, including brittle bone disease, and forced her children to wear boots, casts, and neck braces, even though they did not have any identified fractures or diagnosed injuries. One child was determined to have been in a cast for nearly two years and two months of his life despite having only two confirmed injuries from medical professionals.