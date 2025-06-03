Crosslake Woman Found Guilty in Child Torture and Medicaid Fraud Case

A Crow Wing County judge has found a 34-year-old Crosslake woman guilty on all 11 charges in a child torture and Medicaid fraud case.

The trail of Jorden Borders has taken place over the past three-and-a-half weeks, and District Court Judge Patricia Aanes found Borders guilty of one count of attempted murder, three counts of child torture, three counts of stalking, and four counts of theft by false representation.

A press release from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office says that as proven at trial, Borders physically, verbally, and emotionally abused her three minor children for more than five years. Borders’ acts included, but were not limited to, engaging in medical child abuse by performing specific acts against her children that led to them presenting with false medical conditions to their medical providers.

This included Borders forcibly withdrawing blood from her child, who was nine years old at the time, prior to his doctor’s visits. Borders then presented the child at doctor’s visits and hospitals, where he was observed as having dangerously low hemoglobin levels.

Borders also self-diagnosed her children with other diseases, including brittle bone disease, and forced her children to wear boots, casts, and neck braces, eveven though they did not have any identified fractures or diagnosed injuries. One child was determined to have been in a cast for nearly two years and two months of his life despite having only two confirmed injuries from medical professionals.

Judge Aanes ordered Borders held without bail and set a sentencing date of August 7th. Prior to sentencing, the court will issue an order on aggravating factors. Borders’ parental rights to the three children had previously been terminated.

The case was prosecuted by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office at the request of Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan.