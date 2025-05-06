Crosslake Partners with MN GreenStep Program to Become a More Sustainable City

The City of Crosslake, as well as the Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs) project, held an event on Tuesday to highlight the efforts of the Crosslake community in becoming a more sustainable and resilient city.

“Clean Energy Resource Teams is a partnership between four organizations in Minnesota, and so we are passionate about helping people find clean energy options and energy efficient resources for themselves, their community, businesses,” explained Heidi Auel, Regional Coordinator for CERTs.

Crosslake is a part of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s GreenStep project, a five-step program to help cities and tribal nations achieve their sustainability goals.

“We’re here today in Crosslake to showcase all the work they have done here, and they are on step three of five steps in the GreenStep program,” said Auel. “We’ve been working with Crosslake to help them get through the steps and communicate with them about what they can do in their community.”

GreenStep is growing rapidly across the state and recently welcomed its 150th member.

“GreenStep has now 154 GreenStep cities or tribal nations,” Auel continued. “We’ve really been trying to make the program more well known, and a lot of cities are already doing the work that the program has implemented. So it’s not hard to just kind of join and check those steps off.”

Patty Norgaard, former Crosslake mayor and current president of the Crosslake Economic Development Authority, says that sustainability is key to keeping the city a desirable destination.

“We have a lovely community up here and we needed to continue to to be that,” Norgaard emphasized. “So without protection of our environment, protection of our infrastructure, you know, those are the things that hit home for us. So the GreenStep Cities is part of that that makes us more viable for the future.”

Norgaard says that the small towns in the area have to work together to create a more sustainable community for future generations to enjoy.

“I would encourage every community to take a real hard look at themselves and see how GreenStep and the CERTs program [fit] into the overall future of that community,” she added. “Working together, we can help protect the things that are important to us and keep us sustainable.”

If you’d like to learn how your city or community can get involved with GreenStep, you can visit the project’s website here.