Crosslake Man Injured In Pequot Lakes Crash
A Crosslake man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Pequot Lakes.
James Kendall, 53, was driving just after midnight when his car went off the road and hit a tree line along County Highway 16 and Star Lake Drive in Pequot Lakes.
Kendall was transported to Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.
