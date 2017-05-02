Crosslake Man Dies From Residential Fire Injuries

A Crosslake man has died of complications after he was injured during a fire on his property. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the deceased as Frank Arvid Lindholm, 92.

The incident happened on Wednesday on the 45000 block of Sand Pointe Drive in Crosslake. Lindholm was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died the following day at 1 AM from his thermal injuries.

According to Forum News Service, the Crow Wing County’s Sheriff Department received a 911 hang-up call around 3 PM on Wednesday, April 26. Crews arrived at the scene and found a fire in a burn barrel, along with a few items that were burning nearby.

Lindholm was inside the house with burns to his body. He was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, and then flown to the hospital in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner and Cross Lake Police are investigating the death.

North Memorial Ambulance assisted at the scene.