DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Crosslake Man Dies From Residential Fire Injuries

Mal Meyer
May. 2 2017
Leave a Comment

A Crosslake man has died of complications after he was injured during a fire on his property. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the deceased as Frank Arvid Lindholm, 92.

The incident happened on Wednesday on the 45000 block of Sand Pointe Drive in Crosslake. Lindholm was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died the following day at 1 AM from his thermal injuries.

According to Forum News Service, the Crow Wing County’s Sheriff Department received a 911 hang-up call around 3 PM on Wednesday, April 26. Crews arrived at the scene and found a fire in a burn barrel, along with a few items that were burning nearby.

Lindholm was inside the house with burns to his body. He was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, and then flown to the hospital in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner and Cross Lake Police are investigating the death.

North Memorial Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Fire Claims Home North Of Brainerd

Merrifield Family Home Destroyed In Fire

Brainerd Motorcyclist Crashes Into Oncoming Traffic

Two Logging Trucks Collide And Spill Logs In Crosslake Area

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Donald said

Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More

Donald said

Invasive species! That is crazy! General Mills needs to stop spreading their see... Read More

0

Woman Injured During Drive-By Shooting In Bemidji

                        A woman was injured during an early morning drive-by shooting
Posted on May. 2 2017

Recently Added

Woman Injured During Drive-By Shooting In Bemidji

Posted on May. 2 2017

GOP Staff Member Resigns After Racist Facebook Post

Posted on May. 2 2017

Veterans Home Funding Passes Another Hurdle

Posted on May. 2 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.