Crosslake Library Prepares for Final Book Sale of the Year

The Crosslake Area Library is gearing up for its final book sale of the year.

Each year, the library hosts four book sales to help the community gain access to affordable books that are in good condition. Patrons can walk out the door with books from a wide variety of genres, ranging from biographies to graphic novels. No book is priced at more than $4, and paperbacks are 50 cents each.

“A lot of people think book sales are just places to dig through books. But our book sale is a little bit different than that, because we have what I consider to be an interactive book sale,” said book sale volunteer Jan Albrecht. “We have people there that can help you find books. We have people that love to talk to you about books.”

Proceeds from the event will go directly to the library. Anyone wishing to pick up books for themselves can visit the Crosslake Area Library on Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.