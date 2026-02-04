Crosslake Chamber of Commerce Gearing Up for 24th Annual WinterFest

The Crosslake Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a weekend of fun with their 24th annual WinterFest.

The three-day long festival kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 5 and aims to bring people to Crosslake’s businesses through events like a city-wide scavenger hunt, with the winner taking home more than $3,000 in prizes. There will also be trivia events at select businesses and SoupFest, a soup-tasting event with samples handed out across the city.

“Our goal is to bring as many people back up to their cabins or to book at our local, short-term rentals and hotels and resorts in the area to get people back up here to kind of give a boost to our economy over the winter time,” said Brittany Davis, marketing and events coordinator for the Crosslake Chamber of Commerce.

WinterFest begins on Thursday at 9 a.m. when the first clue of the city-wide scavenger hunt is revealed.