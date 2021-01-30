Crosslake Chamber Cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade for 2021

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crosslake Chamber of Commerce announced last week that they’d be canceling their St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celebration this year.

The mile-and-a-half long event won’t be taking place because of COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor activities. Those limitations state no more than 250 people can be in attendance. With the event being canceled last year and this year, businesses in the area are feeling the effects.

“This parade provides a major economic boost to our business community in March … after a long winter,” said Cindy Myogeto, Crosslake Chamber of Commerce Director. “Lodging is full for a whole year in advance of this parade, so they’re having to offer their guests cancellations. The restaurants and bars are packed during this event … however, this year currently they’re at a 50% capacity restriction, and they can’t jeopardize their business [licenses] by allowing hundreds of people to come into their bars and restaurants.”

Myogeto did say if their electronic scavenger hunt is successful during Winterfest, then she might implement that for St. Patrick’s Day as well. Though she is disappointed about not having the parade this year, she has already planned next year’s, which will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

