Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crosslake Art Show Brings In Record-Breaking Numbers

Aug. 9 2019

The 35th annual Crosslake Art Show at the Crosslake Community Center got off to a quick start with record-breaking numbers coming in on Thursday, backed up with another solid amount of people showing up on Friday.

“This is our 35th annual art show the art club, the art club in Crosslake has been doing this for 35 years, the auditorium of the community center has all original art, all hanging on stands, and very nice, so we invite everybody to stop in,” said Crosslake Art Club Finance Chair Members Diane Runberg.

A lot of the 60+ people in the Crosslake Art Club are retired members who during their work-life, might not have had the chance to participate in the arts.

“We have nearly 60 men and women that get together some of the activities we do, we have art workshops by various well-known artists, we have nationally known artists along with local artists that do workshops for us, and then we participate in this art show, this is our main function each year as far as presenting our art to the community,” said Runberg.

All the work at the Crosslake Art Show is important, especially the $10 paintings that provide additional funding for the Crosslake Art Club scholarship fund.

“Every year we ask our club members to paint two small 5×8 paintings and ask for the public to give a donation of $10 for these paintings, the proceeds of which go to a scholarship to kids in the Pequot Lakes school district, who are seniors, who are going on to a career in art,” said Runberg.

The scholarship fund is in memory of a very special person to the Crosslake Art Club

“We named it after James Stevenson, who was a club member and did a lot of art-related things in the Crosslake area, he did our logo for our club, as well as numerous art projects throughout Crosslake,” said Runberg

The Crosslake Art Show will continue tomorrow from 10 to 5 at the Crosslake Community Center.

 

 

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crosslake Community School Seeking Volunteers To Help Build New Playground

National Loon Center Granted $4 Million In Funding From State Of Minnesota

Crosslake Bicyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Being Struck By Truck

In Business: Crow Wing Kayaks Offer High-Quality, Locally-Made Kayaks To Lakes Area And Beyond

Latest Story

Deadline For Lake Bemidji State Park Youth Deer Hunt Approaching

Lake Bemidji State Park will host a special youth deer hunt October 18th through October 20th. The youth hunt is a great opportunity for kids and
Posted on Aug. 9 2019

Latest Stories

Deadline For Lake Bemidji State Park Youth Deer Hunt Approaching

Posted on Aug. 9 2019

Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews Facing Allegations

Posted on Aug. 9 2019

Grand Rapids VFW Baseball Wins Big Against Forest Lake

Posted on Aug. 9 2019

Brainerd VFW Baseball Falls To Chaska

Posted on Aug. 9 2019

23 Cases Of Hepatitis A Identified In Minnesota Outbreak

Posted on Aug. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.