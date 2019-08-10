Crosslake Art Show Brings In Record-Breaking Numbers

The 35th annual Crosslake Art Show at the Crosslake Community Center got off to a quick start with record-breaking numbers coming in on Thursday, backed up with another solid amount of people showing up on Friday.

“This is our 35th annual art show the art club, the art club in Crosslake has been doing this for 35 years, the auditorium of the community center has all original art, all hanging on stands, and very nice, so we invite everybody to stop in,” said Crosslake Art Club Finance Chair Members Diane Runberg.

A lot of the 60+ people in the Crosslake Art Club are retired members who during their work-life, might not have had the chance to participate in the arts.

“We have nearly 60 men and women that get together some of the activities we do, we have art workshops by various well-known artists, we have nationally known artists along with local artists that do workshops for us, and then we participate in this art show, this is our main function each year as far as presenting our art to the community,” said Runberg.

All the work at the Crosslake Art Show is important, especially the $10 paintings that provide additional funding for the Crosslake Art Club scholarship fund.

“Every year we ask our club members to paint two small 5×8 paintings and ask for the public to give a donation of $10 for these paintings, the proceeds of which go to a scholarship to kids in the Pequot Lakes school district, who are seniors, who are going on to a career in art,” said Runberg.

The scholarship fund is in memory of a very special person to the Crosslake Art Club

“We named it after James Stevenson, who was a club member and did a lot of art-related things in the Crosslake area, he did our logo for our club, as well as numerous art projects throughout Crosslake,” said Runberg

The Crosslake Art Show will continue tomorrow from 10 to 5 at the Crosslake Community Center.