Crossing Arts Presents Its Newest Exhibition
Crossing Arts, an art performance center in downtown Brainerd, announced its newest exhibition of artwork will be open to the public starting tomorrow.
’84, the newest exhibition that will extend through August 29th, is artist Tony Power’s reaction to the social and political climate of 2020. Created during the COVID-19 Quarantine, pieces respond to an array of current events surrounding this time in history.
According to Power’s, the show title ’84 is a nod to Orwell’s 1949 novel, a prophecy of authoritarian social practice, psychological manipulation, and class struggle and an acknowledgement to parallels seen in today’s world.
