Crossing Arts Presents Its Newest Exhibition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crossing Arts, an art performance center in downtown Brainerd, announced its newest exhibition of artwork will be open to the public starting tomorrow.

’84, the newest exhibition that will extend through August 29th, is artist Tony Power’s reaction to the social and political climate of 2020. Created during the COVID-19 Quarantine, pieces respond to an array of current events surrounding this time in history.

According to Power’s, the show title ’84 is a nod to Orwell’s 1949 novel, a prophecy of authoritarian social practice, psychological manipulation, and class struggle and an acknowledgement to parallels seen in today’s world.

Due to COVID-19 and regulations for large group gatherings, we will not be having a public reception for this exhibition, but the public is invited to visit our gallery during regular business hours to view the artwork. In addition, a gallery tour video will be posted on our website and social media pages for those that are unable to view the exhibition in person.

For more information contact Crossing Arts at 21-833-0416, info@crossingarts.org

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today