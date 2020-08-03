Lakeland PBS

Crossing Arts Presents Its Newest Exhibition

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 3 2020

Crossing Arts, an art performance center in downtown Brainerd, announced its newest exhibition of artwork will be open to the public starting tomorrow.

’84, the newest exhibition that will extend through August 29th, is artist Tony Power’s reaction to the social and political climate of 2020. Created during the COVID-19 Quarantine, pieces respond to an array of current events surrounding this time in history.

According to Power’s, the show title ’84 is a nod to Orwell’s 1949 novel, a prophecy of authoritarian social practice, psychological manipulation, and class struggle and an acknowledgement to parallels seen in today’s world.

Due to COVID-19 and regulations for large group gatherings, we will not be having a public reception for this exhibition, but the public is invited to visit our gallery during regular business hours to view the artwork. In addition, a gallery tour video will be posted on our website and social media pages for those that are unable to view the exhibition in person.
For more information contact Crossing Arts at 21-833-0416, info@crossingarts.org

