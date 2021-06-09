Crossing Arts Alliance to Present Annual “Salute To The Arts”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd frequently puts on displays featuring artists all over Minnesota, and this month is no different. Today, they started hanging paintings for their longest-running annual event, which gives artists a chance to submit the best examples of the work they’re doing.

This year, there was a huge turnout for the event with many new artists submitting their work. 21 pieces will be displayed from 83 submissions, a new record for the center.

The “Salute To The Arts” exhibit will start June 11 and run until July 3. Masks are no longer required, but they are welcomed if anyone wants to wear one.

