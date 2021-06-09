Lakeland PBS

Crossing Arts Alliance to Present Annual “Salute To The Arts”

Chris BurnsJun. 8 2021

The Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd frequently puts on displays featuring artists all over Minnesota, and this month is no different. Today, they started hanging paintings for their longest-running annual event, which gives artists a chance to submit the best examples of the work they’re doing.

This year, there was a huge turnout for the event with many new artists submitting their work. 21 pieces will be displayed from 83 submissions, a new record for the center.

The “Salute To The Arts” exhibit will start June 11 and run until July 3. Masks are no longer required, but they are welcomed if anyone wants to wear one.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club Offering Learn-to-Row Classes

Bemidji’s 53rd Annual Art in the Park Returns in July

Brainerd Parks and Rec Board Discusses City Parks Going Tobacco Free

Brainerd Holds More Traditional Memorial Day Ceremony for 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.