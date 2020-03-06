Crossing Arts Alliance to Host Opening Reception For “Oil & Water”
Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd will host an opening reception for their newest exhibit, “Oil & Water,” on Friday, March 6th starting at 5 PM.
The exhibit features contemporary works by Brainerd artist Lonnie Knutson, which will focus on a number of different subject matters throughout her life. Knutson is known for her unique and creative style and has been a huge influence for many aspiring young creators throughout the community.
The exhibit will run through March 28th.
