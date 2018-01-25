DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crossing Arts Alliance To Host Local Leatherworker Lucio Bavelli

Clayton Castle
Jan. 25 2018
Leave a Comment

The Crossing Arts Alliance announced today that it will host a talk by Italian-born, Baxter-based leatherworker Lucio Bavelli on Thursday, February 1st at the Crossing Arts Alliance on Laurel St. in Downtown Brainerd.

Attendees will learn more about the artist, how he began his artistry, and what motivates him as an artist. The talk will then be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The event is free and open to the public.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Exhibit Lets Patrons Hear Inspirations Behind Art Through Song

Crossing Arts Alliance Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

In Focus: Fiber Arts Trail

Crossing Arts Alliance Moving To Downtown Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Margaret Larino said

website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment is a miracle!!... Read More

Margaret Larino said

I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 50. I was still mobile but use a... Read More

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Latest Story

Homeless Point in Time Count Takes Place

“Did you sleep outside on the night of Jan.24?” That’s the first question on the anonymous survey to better understand homelessness
Posted on Jan. 25 2018

Latest Stories

Homeless Point in Time Count Takes Place

Posted on Jan. 25 2018

Brainerd Man Faces Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

Posted on Jan. 25 2018

Bemidji Police Set Up Safe Spots For Internet Buying & Selling

Posted on Jan. 25 2018

Sen. Matt Dean Drops Out Of Minnesota Governor's Race

Posted on Jan. 25 2018

SWAT Team Called In Following Domestic Disturbance In Menahga

Posted on Jan. 25 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.